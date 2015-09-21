By Olivia Oran
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
said on Monday it was launching its first ever exchange traded
fund, as the bank tries to break into the lucrative and highly
competitive $3 trillion market for ETFs.
The fund, focused on large U.S. companies, follows a
so-called "ActiveBeta" strategy which tries to outperform a
traditional market-cap weighted index by looking at factors like
volatility and momentum.
Goldman is attempting to enter a market in which BlackRock
Inc, State Street and Vanguard together account for
about 70 percent of total assets in the global ETF industry.
ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to a particular
group of companies or indexes without owning the underlying
stocks or bonds, have gained popularity in recent years because
of their low costs and transparency.
The bank is introducing new products as it seeks to grow
revenue in its investment management division. Investment
management is becoming more important to Goldman and other Wall
Street banks amid regulatory pressures that have crimped growth
in traditional profit drivers like trading.
Goldman last year announced that senior trading executive
Michael Crinieri would head its ETF strategy globally.
Goldman will launch other ActiveBeta funds in the coming
months, which will focus on small cap companies, international
and emerging markets, Europe and Japan. It will also launch
several hedge-fund themed funds called "liquid alternatives."
