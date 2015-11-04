NEW YORK An ex-employee of the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the theft of
confidential information that he admitted to leaking to a former
colleague working at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Jason Gross, 37, entered the plea to a misdemeanor charge of
theft of government property, days after Goldman Sachs reached a
related $50 million settlement with the New York Department of
Financial Services.
In court, Gross admitted to providing confidential
information to Rohit Bansal, his former supervisor at the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York who had left to work at Goldman
Sachs.
A court official said that a separate plea hearing is
scheduled for Thursday for Bansal, who prosecutors said used
documents supplied by Gross to assist Goldman's work in advising
bank clients. His lawyer declined comment.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, Gross faces up to one
year in prison and a fine of up to $30,000, according to the
plea agreement filed in court. He will be sentenced on March 2.
"We look forward to putting this matter behind us," Bruce
Barket, Gross' lawyer, said after the hearing.
The case highlighted the so-called revolving door on Wall
Street, in which regulators take new jobs at the banks they
formerly oversaw.
According to prosecutors and New York regulators, after
joining Goldman Sachs in July 2014, Bansal on several occasions
obtained several documents from Gross.
Those documents included some pertaining to examinations of
a bank that Goldman was advising about a potential transaction,
regulators said.
Bansal shared some of the documents with others at Goldman,
regulators and prosecutors said, telling them in at least one
instance, "Please don't distribute."
Goldman has said that after discovering Bansal obtained the
confidential supervisory information, it notified regulators and
fired him and a more senior employee who failed to escalate the
issue, according to the bank. The New York Fed also fired Gross.
As part of its $50 million settlement announced on Oct. 28,
Goldman admitted to failing to supervise for banking law
violations.
The bank also agreed to a three-year ban on accepting new
consulting work that requires regulators to authorize disclosing
confidential information.
Goldman additionally agreed to implement reforms to help
ensure it complies with revolving-door restrictions and prevents
the improper use of confidential regulatory information.
The case is U.S. v. Gross, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-766.