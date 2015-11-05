(Adds comment by ex-Goldman employee, sentencing information,
ban by Fed Board)
By Brendan Pierson and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 5 A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
employee pleaded guilty on Thursday to illegally
obtaining confidential information from a former colleague at
the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Rohit Bansal, a former associate at Goldman Sachs, pleaded
guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft of government property,
days after Goldman Sachs reached a related $50 million
settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services.
"I accept full responsibility for my actions and am deeply
sorry for what I've done," a visibly emotional Bansal said at
the plea hearing.
Bansal is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9. He faces up
to a year in prison.
Following the plea, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors
announced that Bansal would be permanently banned from the
banking industry.
Bansal's plea came a day after Jason Gross, a former bank
examiner at the New York Fed, likewise pleaded guilty and
admitted to providing confidential information to Bansal, who
had previously worked with him as a supervisory
manager.
The case highlighted the so-called revolving door on Wall
Street, in which regulators take new jobs at the banks they
formerly oversaw.
According to prosecutors and New York regulators, Bansal,
30, obtained documents from Gross on several occasions after
joining Goldman Sachs in July 2014.
Those documents included some pertaining to examinations of
a bank that Goldman was advising about a potential transaction,
regulators said.
Bansal shared some of the documents with others at Goldman,
regulators and prosecutors said, telling them in at least one
instance, "Please don't distribute."
Goldman has said that after discovering Bansal obtained the
confidential supervisory information, it notified regulators and
fired him and a more senior employee who failed to escalate the
issue. The New York Fed also fired Gross.
As part of its $50 million settlement announced on Oct. 28,
Goldman admitted to failing to supervise for banking law
violations.
The bank also agreed to a three-year ban on accepting new
consulting work that requires regulators to authorize disclosing
confidential information.
Goldman additionally agreed to implement reforms to help
ensure it complies with revolving-door restrictions and prevents
the improper use of confidential regulatory information.
(Editing by Bernard Orr and Matthew Lewis)