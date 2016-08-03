BRIEF-Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as CEO
* Bellicum announces appointment of Rick Fair as chief executive officer in preparation for commercialization of bpx-501 and next phase of growth
Aug 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve Board said on Wednesday it has ordered Goldman Sachs Group Inc to pay $36.3 million in fines for the unauthorized use and disclosure of confidential information.
The Fed Board also said it is seeking to impose a fine on former Goldman managing director, Joseph Jiampietro, and bar him from the industry.
The Fed Board also ordered Goldman to implement an enhanced program to ensure the proper use of confidential supervisory information. (bit.ly/2aNQr5c) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Q4 worldwide Lyrica IH revenue $1,057 million versus $955 million
Jan 31 Pfizer Inc, which closed its $14 billion acquisition of Medivation Inc in September, reported a lower-than-expected profit, hit by lower demand for products set to go off patent.