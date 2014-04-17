NEW YORK, April 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
chief financial officer Harvey Schwartz said the
following on a Thursday conference call with analysts:
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's common equity Tier 1
ratio under Basel 3 would be 11.3 percent-CFO
* Goldman Sachs risk-weighted assets under Basel 3 are
approximately $600 billion-CFO
* Goldman has not taken any significant actions in response
to supplemental leverage ratio-CFO
* Goldman CFO says supplemental leverage ratio is not final
and not implemented until 2018
* Goldman's divestiture of fund investments due to Volcker
rule will free about $9 billion in capital-CFO
* Goldman's best estimate of supplemental leverage ratio
under recent Fed rules would be 4.2 percent-CFO
* After reducing exposure to Volcker-affected funds,
Goldman's SLR would be 4.7 percent pro forma-CFO
* Goldman finds it "difficult" to reconcile its stress test
with Federal Reserve's due to lack of transparency-CFO
* Goldman's return-on-equity "not what we want to produce
for our shareholders" but "pretty good" on relative basis-CFO
* Goldman's supplemental leverage ratio gap is "not material
enough" for executives to focus on now-CFO
* Goldman CFO Harvey Schwartz cites "risk to excess capital"
in the banking system
* Goldman still "very focused on expenses", expects
non-compensation expense to drop this year-CFO
* Goldman Sachs has no plans to close Sigma X dark pool in
equities at this point-CFO
* Goldman CFO declines to give return-on-equity target,
saying rules are still too unclear
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)