NEW YORK Oct 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz spoke about its third-quarter results with analysts on a conference call this morning. Here are some highlights:

* Lower compensation ratio reflects "efforts to improve operating efficiency"-CFO

* Goldman has "greater clarity" on full-year compensation levels-CFO

* Goldman now has 25 percent of its staff in Bangalore, Salt Lake City, Singaport and Texas-CFO

* Goldman does not see need to shrinkg repo book or short-term funding facilities further right now-CFO

* Goldman's lower compensation ratio reflects cost-cutting efforts and higher year-to-date revenues-CFO (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)