BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp Inc says reduces size of board to 8 members
* Subsequent to acceptance of Joseph M. Solomon's resignation, board determined to reduce size of board to eight members Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz spoke about its third-quarter results with analysts on a conference call this morning. Here are some highlights:
* Lower compensation ratio reflects "efforts to improve operating efficiency"-CFO
* Goldman has "greater clarity" on full-year compensation levels-CFO
* Goldman now has 25 percent of its staff in Bangalore, Salt Lake City, Singaport and Texas-CFO
* Goldman does not see need to shrinkg repo book or short-term funding facilities further right now-CFO
* Goldman's lower compensation ratio reflects cost-cutting efforts and higher year-to-date revenues-CFO (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)
BRASILIA, March 15 Brazil's federal audit court TCU on Wednesday allowed state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to proceed with its divestment program, but required the company to restart the process except for two projects.
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.95 pct, Nasdaq up 0.87 pct (Updates with reaction to Fed's Yellen)