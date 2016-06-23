June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is
scrapping first round interviews on college campuses for summer
and full-time analysts and will instead use a video platform to
hire them.
The changes, which will go into effect in July when
undergraduate recruiting kicks off, are designed to help the
bank identify strong candidates who may not attend one of its
so-called target schools, many of which are Ivy League U.S.
colleges, Goldman executives said on Thursday.
They also come at a time when banks are under pressure to
cut costs and are finding it difficult to lure and retain top
talent.
Using technology as part of the interview process will help
Goldman reach more applicants than before, and also find
students with characteristics like "integrity" and "judgment"
that help in the workplace but might not show up on a resume,
the executives said.
"We want to hire not just the economics or business
undergraduate but there is that pure liberal arts or history
major that could be the next Lloyd Blankfein," Edith Cooper,
Goldman's global head of capital management and executive vice
president, told reporters at a briefing.
Russell Horwitz, co-chief operating officer of Goldman's
securities division, pointed to top executives at the bank who
have succeeded despite not graduating from the Ivy League. Chief
Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz attended Rutgers University,
while Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn attended American
University.
Goldman recruits from 400 schools globally, of which 225 are
in the United States. It tends to hire around half of its junior
staff from its target schools, said Mike Desmarais, the bank's
global head of recruiting.
Goldman hires around 2,500 students globally for its summer
program and slightly fewer for its full-time analyst class.
The bank will still make visits to college campuses to meet
with students and will continue to conduct second round
interviews in person. Candidates who make it that far are
typically invited to the firm's offices during a so-called
"Superday." The bank is moving to a structured interview
approach, in which applicants will be asked similar questions
and scored quantitatively by the interviewer so they can be
compared against others more consistently.
The shift to video interviews will not yet impact hiring for
business school students and experienced professionals.
Interviews conducted on HireVue, the video interviewing
platform Goldman is using, will be reviewed by hiring staff at
the bank.
Goldman is also using technology in its hiring process in
other ways, including a screening tool which scans resumes for
certain characteristics or experiences. It is also exploring the
use of personality tests.
The bank began reviewing its hiring process last summer at
the prompting of Blankfein. Goldman had not reviewed its
recruiting model in more than 10 years.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)