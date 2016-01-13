By John McCrank
NEW YORK Jan 13 Investment bank Goldman Sachs
Group has thrown its support behind upstart trading venue
IEX Group's bid to become a U.S. stock exchange, asking
regulators to use the opportunity to address broader issues
related to how the market is structured.
IEX, the private trading venue featured in author Michael
Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," applied in
September with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to
become a registered stock exchange called the Investors'
Exchange.
As an exchange, IEX would offer an alternative for market
participants who cannot or do not want to compete on speed with
the fastest trading firms, and for those looking to get large
trades done, Goldman said in a letter to the SEC dated Jan. 12,
and posted on the regulator's website on Wednesday.
Decade-and-a-half-old regulations that ushered in an era of
automated trading and effectively placed a bigger focus on the
speed of trading, along with a proliferation of look-alike
exchanges, have led to an overly complicated and less stable
marketplace, Goldman said.
"These changes have effectively placed others with less
sophisticated infrastructure at a disadvantage," its letter
said.
IEX's exchange application has proven controversial, with
hundreds of comment letters sent to the SEC. The vast majority
expressed support, but some, from various trading firms and
exchanges, have been vehemently opposed.
The most contentious issue has been IEX's "speed bump,"
which slows down orders by 350 millionths of a second so IEX can
update fast-changing prices before the speediest traders can act
on stale data and effectively queue-jump.
In "Flash Boys," Lewis chronicled IEX's efforts to build an
exchange, using methods such as the speed bump and flat pricing
system, rather than the standard tiered fee and rebate
structure, in order to create a market that levels the playing
field for all investors.
Firms such as the New York Stock Exchange, which is owned by
Intercontinental Exchange Inc, and market maker Citadel
LLC have argued that the speed bump would be disruptive to
trading and that it would unfairly benefit IEX and its
customers.
Goldman, in its letter, asked the SEC to use the IEX
application as an opportunity to reevaluate what is best for
market participants.
"(T)he value to investors from this non-stop race for faster
speeds may have reached a point of diminishing marginal returns
for market efficiency and stability," it said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Leslie Adler)