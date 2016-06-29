(Corrects second paragraph to say Krishna had joined Goldman from Morgan Stanley)

SINGAPORE, June 29 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's head of India equity capital markets business, PV Krishna, has left the firm, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a source aware of the development.

Krishna, a Mumbai-based managing director at Goldman, had joined from Morgan Stanley in 2011, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

Another source told IFR that Krishna was looking for other opportunities. A spokesman for Goldman declined to comment, IFR said. (Reporting by S. Anuradha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)