RPT-WRAPUP 6-Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
(Corrects second paragraph to say Krishna had joined Goldman from Morgan Stanley)
SINGAPORE, June 29 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's head of India equity capital markets business, PV Krishna, has left the firm, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a source aware of the development.
Krishna, a Mumbai-based managing director at Goldman, had joined from Morgan Stanley in 2011, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.
Another source told IFR that Krishna was looking for other opportunities. A spokesman for Goldman declined to comment, IFR said. (Reporting by S. Anuradha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Jan 28 A new ban on U.S. travel for nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries caught the airline industry unprepared, with flight crew from those states also barred from entering, the International Air Transport Association said on Saturday.
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Jan 28 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.