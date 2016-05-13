(Adds details, recasts lead, headline)
By Olivia Oran
May 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Stephen
Scherr will take on a new role as the firm's banking head,
according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
Scherr, who will maintain his current responsibilities as
chief strategy officer, will replace Esta Stecher. Stecher will
become non-executive chairman of the board of GS Bank USA.
Scherr will pass along his role as Goldman's head of Latin
America to Marc Nachmann, head of the firm's global financing
group.
A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Goldman has been building its banking operations since the
financial crisis. Earlier this year, it completed a $17 billion
acquisition of GE Capital Bank's U.S. online deposits to give it
a more stable source of funding.
The firm is also building an online lending business led by
Harit Talwar, the head of Discover Financial Services'
U.S. cards division.
