BRIEF-Yomiuri Land's group operating profit for April-Dec likely slid 40% on year to around 1.4 bln yen - Nikkei
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei
July 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc told regulators on Monday it is laying off 55 employees in New York, according to a filing by the bank with the state's Department of Labor.
The employees are part of Goldman's fourth round of layoffs, the filing said. They will leave the bank's payroll between August and December, according to a person familiar with the matter. Goldman said in June it would lay off 98 employees who would leave the bank's payroll between July and October. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.