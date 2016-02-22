US STOCKS-Wall St in the red as banks slip ahead of earnings
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Feb 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut the upper end of its estimate of legal losses it may face beyond what it has set aside by more than half to $2 billion.
The bank had estimated in November legal expenses of up to $5.3 billion above what it had already set aside.
The Wall Street bank is involved in a number of judicial, regulatory and arbitration proceedings.
For the fourth quarter, the bank reported a 64 percent jump in non-compensation costs due mainly to the $1.95 billion set aside for litigation and regulatory issues.
Goldman, which released the latest figure in a regulatory filing, is among several financial firms targeted by a federal-state working group probing misconduct in the sale of mortgage-backed securities prior to the financial crisis. (1.usa.gov/218SMvM) (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 10 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: SYRIA The United States has made slight adjustments to its military activities in Syria to strengthen protection of American forces following its cruise missile strikes last week on a Syrian air base that heightened tensions, U.S. officials tell Reuters. The United States will hold responsible anyone who commits crimes against humanity, Secretary of State Rex