BRIEF-H-Farm announces results on its buyback and takeover bid
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE PERIOD OF PARTIAL VOLUNTARY REPURCHASE OFFER LAUNCHED BY THE COMPANY FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES HAS ENDED
Feb 27 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is building a new 1.1 million square foot office in London with initial occupancy slated for 2019, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
The Wall Street bank, which currently has its European headquarters at Peterborough Court in London, is continuing plans for a new building despite concerns about Brexit.
* Loan agreement was entered into between hao tian finance, an as lender, and borrower as individual businessman
COLOMBO, June 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Friday as dollar demand from importers weighed on the local currency, dealers said.