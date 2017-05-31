BRIEF-EnerNOC says to be acquired by Enel Group for over $300 mln
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
May 31 Uncertainty around tax policy and political events such as the elections in Europe are preventing companies from pursuing large M&A transactions, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and co-chief operating officer David Solomon said on Wednesday.
Deal momentum overall feels better in the last month than earlier in the year, Solomon said, speaking at Deutsche Bank's Global Financial Services Conference in New York City.
Overall, M&A activity is up around 6 percent, he said, compared to the prior year.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Radius Gold acquires an option on high grade gold - silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico