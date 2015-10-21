MUMBAI Oct 21 Reliance Capital Asset Management
said on Wednesday it would buy Goldman Sach's fund
management unit in India for $37.5 million, marking the latest
exit by a foreign fund manager.
Asset managers in India have struggled for years with high
redemptions after the financial crisis, leading to some
high-profile exits.
Although retail investments have surged this year,
competition for funds has been steep given India has more than
40 asset managers, raising expectations for further
consolidation.
Reliance Capital Asset Management is India's third largest
fund house and manages about 1.53 trillion rupees ($23.50
billion) in total assets. Last week, Japan's Nippon Life
raised its stake in the fund management unit to 49
percent.
Goldman had expanded its India fund operations through its
2011 acquisition of exchange-traded fund specialist Benchmark
Asset Management.
Its exit comes after Deutsche Bank sold its funds
business to Pramerica earlier this year. Morgan Stanley,
Japan's Daiwa and Fidelity Worldwide have all sold
their India funds business in recent years.
($1 = 65.1150 Indian rupees)
