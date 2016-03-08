* Sees 18-20 pct fall in copper, aluminium prices in 12 months

* Says China credit uptick not directed at metal-intensive sectors

* Says construction activity to remain weak to 2017 (Adds comment, detail)

MELBOURNE, March 8 Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday that the structural factors that have driven a bear market in metals remain in place as there is little prospect of improvement in Chinese demand.

The rally in metals since the start of this year has been on the back of a pick up in Chinese credit in January and a depreciating U.S. dollar that pushed investors to cover short positions, rather than because of any recovery in the real economy, the bank said.

"We find that the likelihood of a sustained improvement in Chinese demand during 2016/17 is low, and we remain strongly of the view that the structural bear market drivers ... remain intact," Goldman said in a research note.

The investment bank also this week poured cold water over a rally in iron ore prices, saying that the steelmaking ingredient was destined to retrace gains without a significant improvement in steel demand from top consumer China.

Iron ore has risen more than 22 percent this year, making it the best performing commodity so far in 2016.

Base metals aren't far behind, with zinc up 11 percent, and copper and aluminium up around 5 percent for the year so far.

"The rally in prices since mid-January has ... brought with it questions regarding whether Chinese activity and metals demand will actually improve, and whether any improvement would be sustained," Goldman said.

"Physical metal indicators have not pointed to any notable improvement in activity during 2016."

Goldman said it expected fresh headwinds from China and emerging market deleveraging, more dollar strength, mining cost deflation, and strong supply growth particularly in copper.

Improvement in credit in China was not angled towards older industries such as manufacturing but rather towards stimulating services and higher consumption sectors, which are less metal intensive, it said.

The bank added that growing hopes for metals demand due to a pick up in China's property market were also misplaced given that construction remained weak.

For copper in particular, supply risks were easing following solid rainfall in Zambia in February, while the recent price rally was likely to entice scrap dealers to sell their stock, the bank said.

It also recommended that producers and investors with longer-term horizons start hedging strategies and consider short positions in copper and aluminium over the coming month.

"Specifically, we forecast circa 18-20 percent downside for these metals prices on a 12-month view, with prices expected to fall to $4,000/t and $1,350/t respectively."

It also said that it views a long position in zinc from here as risky given 25-percent price gains from lows, which is likely to trigger restarts of Chinese production. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)