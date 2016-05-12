May 12 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chairman
of global insurance, Andrea Vittorelli, has decamped for the
insurance chairman role at competitor JPMorgan Chase & Co
, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Wall Street has seen many investment bankers switch firms
following the spring bonus season.
The memo was sent Thursday by Fernando Rivas, JP Morgan's
co-head of financial institutions and head of North American
financial institutions investment banking.
In addition to the global chairman role, a newly created
position, Vittorelli will be co-head of North American insurance
adjacent to John Purcell.
Vittorelli has been involved in the wave of insurance
mergers that has occurred in the past 18 months, including XL
Group Plc's purchase of underwriter Catlin Group Ltd for
about 2.79 billion pounds ($4.03 billion), giving the
Dublin-based insurer and reinsurer a bigger chunk of the Lloyd's
of London market. Vittorelli has also counseled U.S. insurance
giant AIG.
Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Vittorelli worked at global
management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.
(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Dan Grebler)