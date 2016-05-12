May 12 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chairman of global insurance, Andrea Vittorelli, has decamped for the insurance chairman role at competitor JPMorgan Chase & Co , according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Wall Street has seen many investment bankers switch firms following the spring bonus season.

The memo was sent Thursday by Fernando Rivas, JP Morgan's co-head of financial institutions and head of North American financial institutions investment banking.

In addition to the global chairman role, a newly created position, Vittorelli will be co-head of North American insurance adjacent to John Purcell.

Vittorelli has been involved in the wave of insurance mergers that has occurred in the past 18 months, including XL Group Plc's purchase of underwriter Catlin Group Ltd for about 2.79 billion pounds ($4.03 billion), giving the Dublin-based insurer and reinsurer a bigger chunk of the Lloyd's of London market. Vittorelli has also counseled U.S. insurance giant AIG.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Vittorelli worked at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Dan Grebler)