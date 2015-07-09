July 9 Goldman Sachs International appointed Lord Anthony Grabiner non-executive director.

He joins Claes Dahlbaeck and Brian Griffiths as non-executive directors of GSI, which is part of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grabiner, who has worked in litigation for more than 40 years, is currently the Master of Clare College, Cambridge University and Head of Chambers at One Essex Court in the Temple. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)