BRIEF-GE and its JV partners receive more than $31 bln in orders/commitments at 2017 Paris air show
LONDON May 30 Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs has promoted Elizabeth Martin as head of EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) execution and EMEA equities systematic market making, according to a memo on Tuesday.
Martin, who also assumes the role of global chief operating officer for equities electronic execution services, or e-trading, will relocate to London from New York where she was head of systematic market making (SMM) for U.S. Listed Options.
Martin, who replaces Todd Hohman following his retirement, joined the Wall Street bank in 2000 and became partner in 2016.
"In addition to growing our EMEA execution franchise, in her chief operating officer role, Liz will focus on developing global electronic execution products and client services across the trade lifecycle," the memo said.
A spokesman for Goldman Sachs in London confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, Editing by Huw Jones)
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
* Citi announces the appointment of alison harding-jones to head of EMEA M&A and vice chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking