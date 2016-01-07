Jan 7 Joseph Nacchio, the former Qwest
Communications International chief executive, has won
a $14.2 million jury verdict against a Goldman Sachs Group Inc
unit and financial adviser over the sale of life
insurance policies, his law firm said on Thursday.
Nacchio and his wife said Goldman's Ayco financial planning
unit and their former adviser David Weinstein breached their
fiduciary duties by failing to tell them that the $95 million of
variable life insurance they bought in 2000 would likely lapse
before their life expectancies, the law firm Nagel Rice said.
The couple was forced as a result to cancel their policies
and pay $26 million in premiums to replace them, the firm said.
"We are disappointed with the verdict and plan to appeal,"
Ayco spokesman Brian Cuneo said. A lawyer for Weinstein could
not immediately be reached for comment.
Bruce Nagel, a lawyer for the Nacchios, in a statement said
the Morristown, New Jersey jury awarded everything his clients
sought after a month-long trial. Nagel could not immediately be
reached for additional comment.
Nacchio, 66, spent roughly five years in prison after being
convicted in 2007 of insider trading. He was also ordered to pay
more than $63 million in fines and forfeiture, court records
show.
Qwest was a U.S. regional phone company based in Denver
before it merged in April 2011 with CenturyLink Inc.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)