(Adds details of allegations, jury deliberations, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Jan 7 Joseph Nacchio, the former Qwest
Communications International chief executive, on Thursday won a
$14.2 million jury verdict against a Goldman Sachs Group Inc
unit and financial adviser over the sale of life
insurance policies, his law firm said.
Nacchio and his wife accused Goldman's Ayco financial
planning unit and their former adviser David Weinstein of
breaching their fiduciary duties by failing to tell them that
the $95 million of variable life insurance they bought in 2000
would likely lapse before they died.
After learning that the lapse would occur during their 70s,
not when they turned 100 as they intended, the Nacchios canceled
the policies and paid $26 million in premiums to replace them,
their lawyer Bruce Nagel said.
The jury award equaled roughly the difference between what
the Nacchios spent overall, and what they would have spent in
2000 had they been sold the policies they wanted, Nagel added.
"We are disappointed with the verdict and plan to appeal,"
Ayco spokesman Brian Cuneo said. Lawyers for Weinstein did not
immediately respond to requests comment.
Nagel said the Morristown, New Jersey jury needed less than
1-1/2 hours to reach its verdict, after a month-long trial. His
firm Nagel Rice is based in Roseland, New Jersey.
Nacchio, 66, spent roughly five years in prison after being
convicted in 2007 of insider trading.
He was also ordered to pay more than $63 million in fines
and forfeiture, court records show. Nagel said Nacchio paid this
sum.
Qwest was a U.S. regional phone company based in Denver
before it merged in April 2011 with CenturyLink Inc.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)