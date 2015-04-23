BRIEF-Calsonic Kansei says outcome of ToB offered by KKR
* Says 255,018,138 shares of Calsonic Kansei Corp were offered in a takeover bid by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co 's wholly owned unit (the acquirer) from Feb. 22 to March 22
NEW YORK, April 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Asset Management plans to acquire the Pacific Global Advisors solutions business from Pacific Life Insurance Co , the company said on Thursday.
The business provides investment and risk management services to institutional investors and has assets under supervision of more than $18 billion. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Grant McCool)
* Says 255,018,138 shares of Calsonic Kansei Corp were offered in a takeover bid by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co 's wholly owned unit (the acquirer) from Feb. 22 to March 22
ABU DHABI, March 23 Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital PJSC is in talks with potential partners in Saudi Arabia as it looks to diversify investment in some key sectors outside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), its chairman said.