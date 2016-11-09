BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
Nov 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc elevated 84 employees on Wednesday to its prestigious partner class.
The new group has six more people than the prior class, which was announced in 2014. The latest induction will bring the total number of partners to around 484, or 1.4 percent of Goldman's workforce.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent