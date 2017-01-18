NEW YORK Jan 17 Dozens of protesters gathered
outside of Goldman Sachs Group Inc headquarters on
Tuesday to rally against President-elect Donald Trump's picking
several former executives of the Wall Street bank for top jobs
in his administration.
Some of the 50 or so protesters wore swamp-monster masks in
reference to Trump's pledge to "drain the swamp" that he said
Washington has become and get rid of special interests. About 20
of them brought sleeping bags, intending to camp outside 200
West Street until Trump's inauguration on Friday.
Goldman Sachs security guards sent employees and guests to
entrances on the north side of the building on the rainy evening
as protesters unrolled green sleeping bags on the southwest
corner.
In an emailed statement, Goldman Sachs spokeswoman Tiffany
Galvin said the bank respects "every individual's rights to
assembly and free speech."
She declined to comment on the protesters' objections to
Trump's nominations of ex-Goldman employees including Steve
Mnuchin, Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Treasury Department.
Others include Gary Cohn, who had been chief operating officer
before becoming Trump's economic adviser, and Dina Powell, who
left her position as Goldman's head of philanthropic investing
to do the same.
Goldman Sachs had long been viewed as Wall Street's most
prestigious and profitable bank with so many executives leaving
for high-profile government positions it earned the nickname
"Government Sachs." But in the aftermath of the 2008 financial
crisis, Goldman instead found itself blamed by politicians and
activists for profiting from the implosion of the mortgage
market.
In response, the bank embarked on a public relations
campaign to clean up its image and launched initiatives to help
small businesses, prisoners and female entrepreneurs. But the
string of Trump appointments has renewed some of public contempt
it received during the Occupy Wall Street protests in 2011. (reut.rs/pJKyQX)
Nelini Stamp, 29, an organizer with a group called Working
Families, said she also participated in that movement and
Trump's appointments drove her to come back.
"We're here to make sure that people realize that Goldman
Sachs is running our government," Stamp said.
Holding a sign with the image of a swamp monster biting down
on a gold bar emblazoned with #GovernmentSachs and
"foreclosures," Ethan Cantor, 25, said it was his first time at
a protest.
The New Jersey native said Trump's embrace of Goldman Sachs
contradicted criticism the president-elect had leveled against
Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton for speaking fees she
received from the bank.
"He used Goldman as a dig against Hillary," said Cantor, who
said he reluctantly voted for Democratic candidates in the last
election. "One good thing about (Trump's) campaign was that it
was populist. Now he's lying to his own voters."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra
and Cynthia Osterman)