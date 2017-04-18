UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
April 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported an 80 percent jump in quarterly profit as the Wall Street bank benefited from a pick up in global equity and debt offerings.
Net income applicable to common shareholders jumped to $2.16 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.2 billion a year earlier. (bit.ly/2nYyF63)
Earnings per share rose to $5.15 from $2.68.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $5.31 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.
Provision for taxes fell 35.6 percent to $284 million.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman's traditional rival, reports earnings on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
