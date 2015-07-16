July 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's quarterly profit more than halved, hurt by weaker trading revenue and litigation expenses.

The Wall Street bank said on Thursday its net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $916 million, or $1.98 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.95 billion, or $4.10 per share, a year earlier.

During the quarter, Goldman recorded $1.45 billion in net provisions for mortgage-related litigation and regulatory matters. The provisions reduced earnings by $2.77 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.89 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Goldman's net revenue from fixed-income, currency and commodity trading, known as FICC, fell 28 percent to $1.60 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)