July 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported
a 78 percent jump in quarterly profit as the Wall Street bank
earned more from bond trading and its expenses fell.
Net income applicable to Goldman's common shareholders rose
to $1.63 billion, or $3.72 per share, in the second quarter
ended June 30 from $916 million, or $1.98 per share, a year
earlier, when Goldman set aside $1.45 billion for regulatory and
mortgage-related legal settlements.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.00 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.
Total operating expenses fell 25.5 percent to $5.47 billion.
Revenue from trading fixed income, commodities and currency
rose 20 percent to $1.93 billion.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)