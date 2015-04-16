By Lauren Tara LaCapra
| NEW YORK, April 16
blockbuster performance in stock trading last quarter has
some Wall Street watchers wondering whether it knocked rival
Morgan Stanley out of the top spot in equities.
Goldman was head-and-shoulders above Morgan Stanley for many
years in stock trading, where the two banks compete aggressively
to finance hedge funds' trading positions, win block trading
mandates and gain bragging rights for the best technology.
But in recent years Morgan Stanley has gained ground: its
2014 stock-trading revenue surpassed Goldman's for the first
time in at least a decade. It also placed No. 1 in a global
industry ranking calculated by Coalition, a firm that compiles
statistics on the banking industry.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are perennial rivals in a
range of Wall Street businesses ranging from merger advice to
private banking. Goldman tends to excel in businesses like
trading and principal investments, while Morgan Stanley has
shifted its focus onto wealth management and other businesses
that do not risk its own balance sheet.
Thus, Morgan Stanley's recent gains in equities trading has
become a point of pride for the bank, which tends to lag Goldman
in profit overall. However, the $2.3 billion in stock-trading
revenue Goldman reported in its first-quarter results on
Thursday looks hard to beat, analysts said.
Goldman's 46 percent year-over-year jump far surpassed the 9
percent rise in comparable revenue at JPMorgan, the 4 percent
rise at Citigroup Inc and 2 percent decline at Bank of
America Corp. Morgan Stanley, which reports earnings on
Monday, would have to report a 36 percent gain to match
Goldman's results.
'BIG UP MOVE'
Goldman Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said there
was particular strength in stock options and other equity
derivatives, which perform well when markets move in surprising
directions, as well as some large block trades performed for
clients. Europe was a bright spot as the euro currency fell and
stock markets rallied on actions by the European Central Bank.
"When you have a big up move in European equity markets like
you did with (the stimulus program), obviously that is an
opportunity for clients to get involved," he said on a
conference call with analysts.
Executives and analysts in the equities market who spoke
with Reuters on Thursday said they are curious to see whether
Morgan Stanley's crown will fall next week.
Both companies' shares were down less than 1 percent on
Thursday, although Goldman's are up about 3 percent so far this
year, while Morgan Stanley's are down nearly 4 percent.
While the bank has a strong presence in Japan due to its
joint venture with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc,
it is unclear whether its European equities operation is as
strong as Goldman's, particularly in derivatives.
Analysts also cautioned that while Goldman had a good
quarter, broader challenges still exist. Heightened competition,
increased electronic trading and tighter regulation have been
hurting stock trading profits on Wall Street since before the
financial crisis.
Structural changes to the business mean that some revenue
has "simply disappeared," said George Kuznetsov, the head of
research and analytics at Coalition. Global investment banks
delivered roughly $87 billion in equities trading revenue at
their peak in 2007, he said. That figure has shrunk to about $65
billion a year more recently.
Research by consulting firm Greenwich Associates also shows
the biggest investment banks are getting a smaller piece of the
pie. In 2007, so-called "bulge bracket" firms touted 78 percent
market share in U.S. stock trading. That figures dropped to 64
percent by 2014.
"It's hard to make money because the margins are so slim,"
said Kevin McPartland, who heads Greenwich Associates' market
structure and technology practice. "If you looked at it by
itself you might wonder why they're in it at all, but to be a
big investment bank you have to be in equities."
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Dan Wilchins and
Christian Plumb)