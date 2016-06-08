MOSCOW, June 8 U.S. bank Goldman Sachs
has cut staff in Russia in the past few months and more cuts are
expected by the end of the summer, sources familiar with the
layoffs told Reuters.
One source said Goldman had sacked traders, back office
staff and investment bankers in the past few months.
One Goldman stock trader was fired in May, a second source
said.
A source at Goldman said the U.S. bank was making job cuts
across the world but that in Russia it was mainly cutting
investment-banking jobs as there were no deals.
The third source estimated Goldman was cutting over 10
percent of its Russian staff. Two sources said more cuts would
follow by the end of the summer.
A Goldman Sachs representative declined immediate comment.
