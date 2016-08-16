Aug 16 A former head mortgage trader for Goldman
Sachs Group Inc has agreed to be barred from the
securities industry and pay $400,000 to settle charges that he
repeatedly mislead customers, causing them to pay higher prices,
a U.S. regulator said on Tuesday.
Edwin Chin, Goldman's former head trader for residential
mortgage-backed securities, generated extra revenue for the
company by concealing the prices at which it had bought such
mortgages, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a
statement.
Chin then resold the mortgages at higher prices to customers
while Goldman pocketed the difference, the agency said. His
conduct began in 2010 and continued until he left Goldman in
2012.
The SEC said Chin also misled buyers by suggesting he was
negotiating transactions between customers when he was merely
selling the mortgages from Goldman's inventory.
Chin neither admitted to nor denied the findings, the SEC
said.
A lawyer for Chin could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Goldman terminated Chin in 2012, a spokesman said.
