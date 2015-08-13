(Adds details of allegations, background, similar JPMorgan
settlement, case citation)
By Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Aug 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
will pay $272 million to settle a lawsuit that claimed the Wall
Street bank defrauded investors about the safety of about $6
billion of residential mortgage-backed securities they bought in
2007 and 2008.
The settlement with investors led by the NECA-IBEW Health &
Welfare Fund, an electrical workers' pension fund in Decatur,
Illinois, was disclosed in filings with the U.S. District Court
in Manhattan on Thursday.
NECA-IBEW accused Goldman of misleading investors about the
underwriting of home loans backing the securities, including the
quality of appraisals and whether borrowers were capable of
repaying their loans.
The fund said the securities' prices collapsed during and
after the financial crisis, while their credit ratings fell to
low, "triple-C" junk grades from "triple-A."
Goldman denied liability in agreeing to settle, court papers
show. A representative was not immediately available to comment.
The settlement requires approval by U.S. District Judge
Miriam Goldman Cedarbaum in Manhattan.
Thursday's accord may be among the last large settlements of
investor class actions seeking to hold banks responsible for
selling shoddy mortgage securities prior to the 2008 financial
crisis.
Last month, JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $388
million to settle a similar case. A federal
judge granted preliminary approval on Aug. 4.
Goldman last week boosted its estimate for possible legal
costs in excess of reserves to $5.9 billion from $3.8 billion
three months earlier.
The bank is among those targeted by a federal-state working
group probing misconduct in the sale of mortgage-backed
securities prior to the financial crisis.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd represented investors in the
Goldman and JPMorgan cases. It plans to seek as much as 21
percent of the Goldman settlement fund, which includes interest,
as legal fees in that case, court papers show.
The case is NECA-IBEW Health & Welfare Fund v. Goldman Sachs
& Co et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 08-10783.
(Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Matthew Lewis)