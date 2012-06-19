PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 14
Feb 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 19 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has hired Neil Slee from Credit Suisse to work as an executive director on its bond syndicate desk. Slee will join the US bank in August and will focus on corporate and emerging market syndication. He will report to Martin Weber and Oliver Sedgwick, co-heads of EMEA investment-grade syndicate.
Slee, who had been at Credit Suisse for 11 years, will replace managing director Elena Paitra who is moving to corporate DCM. Goldman Sachs declined to comment and Credit Suisse was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.