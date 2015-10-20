By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. Oct 20 A U.S. judge ruled on
Tuesday that Goldman Sachs Group Inc must defend a class
action over its role in the 2014 sale of Tibco Software Inc, the
latest ruling against a Wall Street bank over a corporate deal.
Goldman had sought an early dismissal of the lawsuit, which
was filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery, a premier venue for
shareholder disputes.
The bank must now defend itself as the case proceeds to
trial over allegations that a miscount of Tibco shares during
deal negotiations reduced the total that Vista Equity Partners
paid for Tibco.
The error ultimately lowered the sale price to $4.144
billion from the $4.244 billion used in Goldman's opinion on the
fairness of the deal, although it did not affect the per-share
price of $24.
In the preliminary ruling, Chancellor Andre Bouchard
dismissed other claims against Goldman, Vista and the Tibco
board.
Goldman declined to comment.
Bouchard said it was "troubling" that the board allegedly
did not investigate the share miscount, which the judge said was
sufficient to pursue a lawsuit against the board.
However, Tibco has a typical corporate charter that protects
directors from shareholder lawsuits unless there is gross
negligence, which there was not.
Barred from suing the board, the shareholders used an
increasingly popular legal tactic to take aim at Goldman,
arguing the bank allegedly "aided and abetted" the board's
failures.
"What seems to be pushing the litigation is it is
increasingly hard to find gross negligence on the part of the
board," said Larry Hamermesh, a professor at Delaware Law School
in Wilmington, Delaware.
Shareholder attorneys have used the aiding and abetting
strategy in recent class actions. Earlier this month another
Court of Chancery judge, Donald Parsons, made a similar
preliminary ruling against Merrill Lynch and said it must defend
its role in the $690 million sale of the Zale Corp jewelry
chain.
Legal experts are closely watching an upcoming ruling from
the Delaware Supreme Court on the use of the tactic in a case
involving the 2011 sale of Rural/Metro, an ambulance operator.
RBC Capital Markets is appealing a 2014 ruling ordering it
to pay $76 million to Rural/Metro shareholders for its role in
the sale of the company to Warburg Pincus.
The Rural/Metro case could determine whether Wall Street
banks owe a fiduciary duty to shareholders or whether they are
largely protected from merger class actions, Hamermesh said.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Paul
Simao)