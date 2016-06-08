June 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Don
Truesdale, who helped build its financial institutions banking
practice and pioneered some of the first deals between hedge
funds and banks, is retiring.
Truesdale spent 25 years at the Wall Street firm and was
global head of Goldman's asset management and financial
technology banking group, according to an internal memo reviewed
by Reuters.
A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Truesdale, 50, joined Goldman's merger and acquisitions
group in 1991. He was named managing director in 1999 and
partner in 2004.
During his tenure at the bank, Truesdale worked on early
sales of hedge funds before such deals were commonplace. He
represented Highbridge Capital Management in its sale to
JPMorgan Chase & Co and York Capital Management in a
sale of a stake to Credit Suisse AG.
Truesdale also helped take investment firms Och-Ziff Capital
Management Group and Fortress Investment Group
public and sold broker dealer LPL Financial Holdings Inc
to private equity firms TPG Capital and Hellman &
Friedman LLC before later taking it public.
Other deals include the sale of Nuveen Asset Management to
Madison Dearborn and then to TIAA, as well as advising
investment company Invesco in its acquisition of Van Kampen
Investments.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Frances Kerry)