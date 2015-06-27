FRANKFURT, June 27 Goldman Sachs would
shift resources towards locations in continental Europe and away
from Britain should the country's voters choose to end the
country's membership of the EU, a senior executive told the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
"We would not completely leave Britain but we would
certainly strengthen our presence in other locations within the
EU," Richard Gnodde, co-chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs
International and co-head of the Investment Banking Division was
quoted as saying in an interview.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who won an
unexpectedly decisive victory in a general election last month,
has promised to renegotiate Britain's membership of the EU and
hold a referendum on membership by the end of 2017.
Some investors, chief executives and allies have warned that
a "Brexit," or vote not to stay in the bloc, would be
politically and economically costly for Britain, whose economy
is the world's fifth largest.
Gnodde said it was in everyone's interest - and particularly
the UK's - that the country stay in the Union.
"Britain must remain part of a larger economic bloc.
Anything else would damage the broader economy as well as the
financial sector," he said in an excerpt of the interview
released on Saturday, ahead of publication on Sunday.
However, should the vote unexpectedly turn against the EU,
Frankfurt - home of the European Central Bank - could benefit.
"I'm not revealing any secret when I say that in the
unlikely event of a Brexit we would certainly put more resources
into Frankfurt," Gnodde said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Greg Mahlich)