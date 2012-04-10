* Zaoui had been with firm for 24 years
By Sarah White and Douwe Miedema
LONDON, April 10 Veteran Goldman Sachs
dealmaker Yoel Zaoui is set to retire, the latest in a series of
high profile departures from investment banks shaking up top
management in the wake of the financial crisis.
Zaoui, a Moroccon-born Frenchman, had been with the company
for 24 years and would now become senior director - an honorary
title - according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. The
bank confirmed the contents of the memo.
Taught at one of France's elite business schools, Zaoui
moved to London in 1989 and had been "one of the pioneers" of
Goldman Sachs's European operations, the bank said, securing a
long list of key deals for the firm.
One of his best-known deals was advising Mittal Steel in its
hostile takeover of rival Arcelor in 2006, a deal that pitched
him against his brother Michael, who had a similar role at
Morgan Stanley, and was advising Arcelor.
Goldman has seen several high-profile departures this year,
both from its advisory unit and from its lucrative trading
division. These included David Heller and Edward Eisler,
co-heads of the firm's securities business.
In Europe, another senior mergers and acquisitions (M&A)
banker, Luca Ferrari, also retired.
The departures come amid a shake-up in the senior ranks at
banks across Europe, including Switzerland's UBS and
Credit Suisse and France's Societe Generale.
Andrea Orcel, one of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
top dealmakers, and one of the architects of the three-way
split-up of Dutch bank ABN AMRO in 2007, recently jumped ship to
UBS, where he will help run the investment bank.
And "mining king" Ian Hannam, one of London's most prolific
dealmakers, last week left JPMorgan to fight a 450,000
pound ($712,700) fine levied against him for passing on
sensitive information to the Kurdish oil minister.
Zaoui had decided to leave the firm after "24 years of
outstanding service", according to the memo from Chief Executive
Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn.
He shared the role of co-head of global M&A with Gene Sykes,
and was involved in deals such as the 2004 hostile takeover of
Aventis by Sanofi, and in the merger between French oil giants
TotalFina and Elf Aquitaine in 1999.
Banks have been grappling with stricter regulations on
regulatory capital, which is dampening revenues in their trading
businesses, while rising costs lead to lay-offs, lower pay
packages, and other cost reductions.
Firms are also are revamping their strategies as a result
and reshuffling management, prompting many senior dealmakers to
leave the industry, or take time out. Goldman has been among the
firms cutting staff recently.
Goldman slipped behind U.S. rivals such Citi in the
first quarter of this year, as its share of worldwide investment
banking fees fell in a weak three months for M&A and stock
market listings.
In the Europe, the Middle East and Africa region, the firm
also slipped behind, dropping out of the top five advisers by
fees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
It still ranks as a top five investment bank by advisory
fees globally, however.
