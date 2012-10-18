* Greg Smith about to publish "Why I left Goldman Sachs"
* Publicly accused Goldman of ripping off clients
* Goldman says Smith was angry over status, pay and review
NEW YORK, Oct 18 Just days before publication of
a book promising to expose a rampant culture of greed at Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, the Wall Street company is writing its
own story about the book's author.
Greg Smith, a 32-year-old former derivatives salesman who in
March published an explosive op-ed article in The New York Times
outlining his grievances, was a low-performing and
self-aggrandizing employee with an ax to grind, according to a
Goldman source familiar with the firm's investigation of his
charges.
The firm has been selectively leaking its version of the
Smith story to the media, wary that the book, "Why I Left
Goldman Sachs," will revive articles depicting Goldman as the
poster child for Wall Street malevolence.
In the New York Times article, the native South African,
depicted himself as an altruistic individual who increasingly
felt out of tune with Wall Street culture. A spokesman at Grand
Central Publishing, which will officially publish "Why I Left
Goldman Sachs" on Oct. 22, did not respond to a request for
comment from Smith