(Adds more background on Goldman's SE Asia record)

By Saeed Azhar and Lawrence White

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 13 Goldman Sachs has named Steven Barg as co-head of investment banking for Southeast Asia, moving the high-profile equity capital markets banker from Hong Kong to a region where deal activity is booming.

Barg, who was co-head of equity capital markets in Asia excluding Japan, will relocate to Singapore and join Hsin Yue Yong in the investment banking role, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by Goldman.

The move allows Goldman to position Barg in a role where he will continue to source equities deals but also oversee the firm's attempts to grow its Southeast Asia business.

Barg's co-head, Jonathan Penkin, will remain as sole head of equity capital markets Asia.

Goldman is among the banks that have benefited from the surge in capital market activity in Malaysia, which saw two of the world's three biggest initial public offerings this year. Senior sources at the bank, however, concede that Goldman could have done better in Southeast Asia as a whole in recent years, a situation Barg's deployment is intended to remedy.

Goldman was a bookrunner on IHH Healthcare Bhd's $2 billion dual IPO in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore and is a lead adviser on Malaysian pay TV operator Astro All Asia Networks' planned IPO in September that could raise as much as $1.5 billion.

But the U.S. investment bank lags behind peers in Southeast Asia, ranking only 12th for M&A deals in the region in the year to date, according to Thomson Reuters Data, and not ranking in the top 20 for equity capital markets prior to Thursday's IHH deal.

Goldman Sachs historically had not invested as much in smaller Southeast Asian markets as its rivals, losing out for example to Morgan Stanley in February in a bid for local firm Tiga Pilar Sekuritas's brokerage seat. The deal allows Morgan Stanley to trade securities and provide research in Indonesia.

Barg, 50, left UBS in May 2010 to join Goldman Sachs as co-head of equity capital markets in Asia alongside Penkin. Goldman sweetened its offer to Barg by allowing him to join the firm as a partner, a status conferring added pay incentives and increased likelihood of a top job at the firm.

At UBS, Barg played a key role over the firm's rise to become the region's top equities house by volume, as the Swiss bank's extensive sales and research platform and its legions of private bankers passing on clients as potential IPO leads meant UBS topped equity capital markets revenue tables for the region.

Goldman expanded in Malaysia in 2009 by obtaining both a fund management and corporate finance advisory license. In Indonesia, the investment bank continues to hunt for opportunities in the brokerage business.

An American and a graduate of Wesleyan University and Stanford University, Barg worked on some of the top IPOs in Hong Kong since joining Goldman, including the $2.5 billion listing by Italian fashion house Prada SpA in June 2011.

That deal, and others, allowed Goldman to earn the No.1 post in the Asia equity capital market league tables, excluding Japan, beating UBS for the top spot for the first time in seven years.

Brooks Entwistle remains Goldman's chairman of Southeast Asia. (Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty and Elzio Barreto; Editing by John O'Callaghan, Eric Meijer and Ryan Woo)