DUBAI, Sept 16 Goldman Sachs will
complete a $500 million debut sukuk issue later on Tuesday, with
price guidance tightened slightly from earlier indications due
to strong demand from investors, a document from lead managers
showed on Tuesday.
The latest price guidance for the five-year transaction was
revised to a range of between 90 and 95 basis points over
midswaps, the document showed, having been marked earlier in the
day in the area of 95 bps over the same benchmark.
The offer, expected to be rated A-minus by Standard & Poor's
and A by Fitch Ratings, has garnered orders worth $1.4 billion
from investors. Books will close at 1000 GMT, the document
added.
The sukuk is being issued through a vehicle called JANY
Sukuk Co and will be guaranteed by Goldman Sachs.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, QInvest, the investment
banking arm of Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank
IPO-NACO.SE and Goldman Sachs itself are arranging the deal.
