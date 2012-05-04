LONDON May 4 Goldman Sachs may extend
its new bond trading platform to cover other fixed income
products such as credit derivatives after it starts trading
corporate bonds this month, sources close to the firm said on
Friday.
The New York-based investment bank plans to launch in the
coming weeks an electronic bond trading system called GSessions.
But a source close to the firm said on Friday the bank may
extend the system's coverage to other asset classes,
specifically credit default swaps (CDS), in a later version.
"Credit derivatives could be applicable. Corporate bonds and
CDS tend not to be traded electronically, unlike some other OTC
products," said the source.
Investment banks use third-party systems from exchanges or
brokers to transact bonds but trading firms are looking to bring
more of this business in-house to counter regulatory reforms.
Goldman has been developing GSessions for the past year in
the hope of attracting client orders by enabling them to execute
large bond trades more cheaply.
A move to launch a credit derivatives trading platform would
pitch Goldman into competition with trading platforms such as
MarketAxess and ICAP's BrokerTec.
BlackRock, the money manager owned by PNC Financial Services
Group Inc and Barclays Plc, also plans to
launch a corporate bond trading system in the United States,
pending regulatory approval.
The firm's Chief Executive Laurence Fink said two
weeks ago the system was not meant to rival Wall Street's
fixed-income brokers.
Rather, Fink said, the trading platform was aimed at filling
a gap in trading that might occur if Wall Street firms and major
banks reduce their participation in bond trading.
"We are responding to the regulatory regime that is
transforming the future ways of the business," Fink said.
The Goldman and BlackRock launches are designed to garner
bond liquidity as banks look set to cut back on bond trading to
meet new capital standards from regulators and trading limits
like those in the Volcker rule.
The Volcker Rule, part of the far-reaching Dodd-Frank Act,
plans to outlaw investment banks, such as Goldman and rivals
like JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, from placing
bets in the fixed income market, known as proprietary trading.
The reform will likely force banks to hold smaller
inventories of fixed income instruments, which will likely
impact liquidity and cut trading activity.
