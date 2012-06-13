By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, June 13 British activists against tax
avoidance won court backing to challenge a deal allowing Goldman
Sachs to cut its 2010 British tax bill by an estimated 10
million pounds ($15.6 million).
The privately negotiated deal between the U.S. investment
bank and HMRC, the UK tax authority, was criticised in 2011 by a
British parliamentary panel which said relations between HMRC
and large companies were "far too cosy".
Judge Peregrine Simon gave the green light in the High Court
on Wednesday for the campaign group UK Uncut Legal Action to
seek a declaration that the Goldman deal was unlawful.
A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.
"Our clients are delighted that the judge has decided their
claim is arguable and that the legality of the HMRC deal with
Goldman Sachs should be considered by an open court," said Rosa
Curling, a lawyer representing UK Uncut Legal Action.
Curling said the group would consider whether to appeal
against the judge's refusal to allow activists to seek a
quashing order to force Goldman to pay the money they say it
owes to the state.
The tax deal came to light in media reports in October 2011
but Goldman Sachs has not disclosed the details and HMRC has
argued that its discussions with taxpayers are confidential.
According to reports, the government sought to settle more
than 30 million pounds in back taxes and a further 10 million in
interest it said Goldman owed. The HMRC deal allowed Goldman to
pay the accrued taxes but not the interest.
The agreement caused public outrage in Britain, where most
people blame the banking industry for the 2008 financial crisis
that triggered a long economic slump.
The deal, along with a separate agreement between HMRC and
Vodafone, reinforced a perception that the taxman was
tougher on ordinary people than on huge companies with the
resources to hire armies of accountants and lawyers.
In court on Wednesday, a lawyer representing HMRC said that
the National Audit Office was due to hand over to parliament
later in the day a report conducted by a senior judge into a
series of controversial tax deals including the Goldman one.
James Eadie argued that it would be more appropriate to let
parliament deal with the matter rather than drag it to the
courts, according to the Press Association (PA).
The judge disagreed, saying that the National Audit Office
report was likely to address factual questions on
maladministration by HMRC, but not relevant legal issues.
"There is plainly public interest in this matter, and
maladministration and legality are separate issues," the PA
quoted the judge as saying.
The UK Uncut Legal Action case is against HMRC. Goldman
Sachs has the status of interested party.
(Additional reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by David
Cowell)