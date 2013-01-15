BRIEF-Junex appoints Jean-Yves Lavoie as President and CEO
* Jean-Yves Lavoie succeeds Peter Dorrins as President and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 15 U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs will not delay annual staff bonus payments to take advantage of a forthcoming fall in the UK top rate of income tax, a person familiar with the matter said.
Goldman prompted a political row in Britain after sources said it might delay bonus payments to staff until after April 6, when the top rate of income tax falls to 45 percent from 50 percent.
Delaying the payment had been under consideration and the decision was made on Tuesday not to do so, the source said.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.
* Freddie Mac - About $1.18 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Mar. 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: