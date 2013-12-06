Legg Mason bulks up in Dublin for Brexit fund flexibility
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
NEW YORK Dec 6 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader Matthew Taylor was sentenced on Friday to nine months in prison and pay $118 million in restitution to his former employer after he pleaded guilty to pursuing an unauthorized $8.3 billion futures trade in 2007.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley imposed the sentence in court eight months after Taylor turned himself in to federal authorities and admitted to wire fraud.
The bank had sought the $118 million to cover its losses on the trade, a request that the U.S. Department of Justice supported.
Prosecutors claimed Taylor lied to supervisors and fabricated trades to conceal an $8.3 billion position in Standard & Poor's 500 e-mini futures contracts, which bet on the direction of that index.
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
* Unit, W-Industries of Texas, LLC won two deepwater offshore projects valued at $30 million for integrated control systems to be executed in Gulf of Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTStarcom reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016