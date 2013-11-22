(Corrects lead to say it is selling, not shutting, the desk)

LONDON Nov 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is selling its uranium trading desk, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The New York Post reported in 2010 that the bank had absorbed stockpiles of uranium when it acquired the trading operations of Constellation Energy Group.

The news was first reported by industry publication SparkSpread. (Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)