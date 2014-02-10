NEW YORK Feb 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has named Ashok Varadhan as a third co-head of securities,
according to an internal memo on Monday.
Varadhan shares the title with Isabelle Ealet and Pablo
Salame, who were already in the role. He had most recently been
head of macro trading in the securities division, a role that
cuts across interest rate products, foreign exchange and
emerging markets, as well as commodities trading in the
Americas.
The memo, which was signed by Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd
Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn, was confirmed
by a spokesman.