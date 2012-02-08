* Rule might help Goldman's return on equity - CFO
* Banks can buy lower, sell higher to reflect risk
* Quicker asset turnover may reduce capital needs
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Feb 8 Wall Street has been lashing out
against the Volcker rule since it was proposed, but a senior
Goldman Sachs executive said on Wednesday the trading
restriction might actually help the investment bank's
profitability.
A harsh interpretation of the rule, which bans speculative
trading by commercial banks, could help return-on-equity levels
because banks would be able to demand more money from clients
for executing trades, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief
Financial Officer David Viniar said at a Credit Suisse
conference in Miami.
"Regulation will undoubtedly bring about new ways in which
the industry must manage its operations and deliver its services
to clients," Viniar said, but regulatory challenges "must be
effectively navigated in order to provide shareholders with
acceptable returns."
Viniar did not provide a target for Goldman's
return-on-equity, but in a slide presentation he indicated that
if Goldman were to exclude profits and losses from businesses
affected by the Volcker rule from 2004 through 2011, the bank
would have had the same average quarterly returns with less
volatility.
Return-on-equity is a closely watched indicator of how well
banks use shareholder money to earn profit. Last year, Goldman
reported a paltry ROE of 3.7 percent, far below levels above 30
percent in 2006 and 2007.
After the financial crisis, Goldman executives forecast a
return-on-equity target of 20 percent as the markets and economy
became more stable. But they have since backed down from that
target without offering a new one, citing uncertainty about how
financial reforms will affect profits.
The Volcker rule, named for former Federal Reserve Chairman
Paul Volcker, is part of the Dodd-Frank financial reform bill
passed in July 2010. It is meant to prevent commercial banks
that take deposits from gambling in the markets for their own
accounts. The rule, due to go into effect in July, has numerous
exceptions but has prompted many U.S. banks to close their
proprietary trading desks.
Viniar said on Wednesday that if regulators impose strict
trading limits, Goldman would be forced to turn over assets more
quickly, and would be more hesitant to buy securities from
clients that it could not immediately sell.
While the executive stopped short of saying Goldman would
convert to an agency trading model -- which matches buyers and
sellers before executing a trade -- he did indicate the bank
would start buying securities at lower prices and selling them
at higher prices to reflect the risk of taking on trades.
Those wider "bid-ask spreads" would make trading more
expensive for clients, but help boost Goldman's returns.
Viniar also said Goldman would exit or reduce business lines
that require too much capital to be profitable under new rules.
This would allow the bank to put more capital to work earning
profit, rather than sitting idle as reserves against risky
securities, he said.
"Ultimately, it could lead to lower dealer inventory levels
and could be ROE-enhancing as we adapt to a less capital
intensive business model," he said.
According to a presentation the CFO gave last year, Goldman
holds 32 percent of the securities on its balance sheet for at
least three months, and 8 percent for at least a year. On
Wednesday, he suggested that less liquid securities will not
find a home on Goldman's balance sheet in the future unless the
bank can demand higher rent to hold them.
"It's pretty clear the direction Wall Street is going," said
Jason Graybill, senior managing director at Carret Asset
Management, which invests in U.S. banks. "Pay is coming down,
margin is coming down, and they have to make up for returns
somehow. When he says ROEs will go up, he means relative to the
last two years, not '06 and '07."
VOLCKER RULE SHOWDOWN
Viniar's comments were unusual because Wall Street
executives have rarely focused on the bright side of the Volcker
rule, particularly since regulators in October unveiled a
300-page proposal for its implementation, with 350 questions
open to public comment.
While the Volcker rule is meant to prohibit banks from
proprietary trading, implementation gets trickier when it comes
to buying and selling securities for clients, because it is hard
to tell whether a bank is entering a transaction speculatively
or in the ordinary course of market-making.
The Volcker rule was initially controversial because when
Paul Volcker proposed it to President Obama for inclusion in the
financial-reform package, he wanted to entirely separate banks
that take deposits from banks that trade on Wall Street.
Lobbyists for the financial industry fought hard against its
inclusion in the legislation and eventually secured the modified
version that prohibits proprietary trading and limits banks'
investments in hedge funds and private equity funds.
Still, the unveiling of the proposed rule last October only
created more of an uproar because of its length and complexity.
Bankers say they fear regulators will strangle their ability to
make markets for customers or hedge their own risks.
"I hope all of you ... understand how important this is, not
just for your own business but for the future of the United
States," JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon
said on a conference call shortly after the proposal was
released. "And we hope at the end of the day we will be able to
make markets freely."
JPMorgan bank analyst Kian Abouhoussein estimated last year
that the rule would reduce U.S. banks' revenue by 12 to 46
percent, with Goldman taking the biggest hit because of its
heavy reliance on trading.
The proposal has been assailed by a wide array of interested
parties far beyond Wall Street.
Republicans in Congress vehemently oppose the rule for its
restrictive nature, while consumer groups say it does not go far
enough. John Walsh, acting director of the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, has said the Volcker rule will put
U.S. banks at a disadvantage against foreign competitors, while
foreign governments and regulators worry the rule will hurt
liquidity, particularly in sovereign debt markets.
Volcker himself criticized the rule at an event in November,
saying it is too complicated, as did former Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp Chairman Sheila Bair, who has gained a reputation
as a Wall Street foe.
The public comment period for the Volcker rule ends Monday,
after regulators twice extended the deadline.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Alwyn Scott and
John Wallace)