NEW YORK Dec 18 John S. Weinberg, whose family has been in the senior echelons of Goldman Sachs since the 1920s, is moving from his position overseeing the investment banking division to a firmwide client development role, the bank said on Thursday.

John E. Waldron has been promoted to replace Weinberg as a third co-head of investment banking, along with Richard Gnodde and David Solomon. Waldron, who had been global head of investment banking services, will also join Goldman's management committee.

Weinberg had led Goldman's investment banking division for more than a decade and has spent 30 years at the bank. His grandfather, Sidney Weinberg, and father, John L. Weinberg, both headed Goldman when it was a private partnership.

In his new role, Weinberg will focus on efforts to develop client relationships across Goldman's major business units, which include investment banking, sales and trading, investment management and merchant banking. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)