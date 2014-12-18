(Changes headline and recasts first paragraphs, adds ages and
details on each banker's career)
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK Dec 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has promoted John Waldron to co-head of its investment banking
business, replacing John S. Weinberg, a vice chairman whose
family has been in the senior echelons of the investment bank
since the 1920s.
Weinberg, 57, is moving to a company-wide client development
role, Goldman said on Thursday. He will remain a vice chairman
and stay on several powerful committees, including the
management committee and business standards committee.
Waldron, 45, will lead the investment banking business
alongside existing co-heads Richard Gnodde and David Solomon. He
will also join the management committee, a group of a few dozen
senior executives across Goldman Sachs.
Waldron's prior role was global head of investment banking
services within the division. He joined Goldman in 2000, was
named partner two years later, and spent his early days there as
a media and entertainment banker.
Waldron helped develop many of Goldman's most important
client relationships and its global client coverage strategy in
investment banking, Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and
Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn said in a memo.
Weinberg had led Goldman's investment banking division for
more than a decade and has spent 30 years at the bank. His
grandfather, Sidney Weinberg, and father, John L. Weinberg, each
headed Goldman when it was a private partnership.
In his new role, Weinberg will focus on development of
client relationships across Goldman's major business units,
which include investment banking, sales and trading, investment
management and merchant banking. He will continue to advise his
core clients but give up day-to-day management of the investment
banking division, Blankfein and Cohn said in a separate memo.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Steve Orlofsky)