Feb 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission notified Goldman Sachs Group Inc that it may
file a civil case against the bank related to a $1.3 billion
offering of subprime mortgage securities, Goldman said in a
regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Goldman received the "Wells notice" on Feb. 24 related to
the bond deal, which was underwritten by Goldman in 2006,
according to the 10-K filing.
A Wells notice indicates that SEC staff plans to recommend
that the Commission take legal action, and gives a recipient a
chance to mount a defense.
The bank said it will be making a submission to SEC staff
"and intends to engage in a dialogue" with them to address their
concerns.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gary Hill)