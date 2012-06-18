(Corrects Ankur Sahu's base to Mumbai)
HONG KONG, June 18 Goldman Sachs has relocated
Andrew Wolff to London to head its European merchant banking
division, following recent retirements, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters.
Stephanie Hui, a 12-year veteran of the merchant bank in
Asia, has been promoted to head the Asia Pacific ex-Japan
merchant banking business, reporting to Wolff.
Wolff, who headed the bank's Asia Pacific merchant bank from
2004, and before that was with the merchant bank in New York for
six years, wi ll also co-head the Asia Pacific region with
Mumbai-based Ankur Sahu.
Wolff will sit on the bank's European and Asia Pacific
management committees, while Sahu will take responsibility for
Japan and India.
Goldman confirmed the content of the memo.
Hui played a lead role in the bank's investments in ICBC
and in drugmaking company Shenzhen Hepalink
Pharmaceutical Co.
Goldman invested $4.9 million for 12.5 percent of Hepalink
in 2007, and reaped a 200-fold return at the IPO price in 2010.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)